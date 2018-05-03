Kaia Gerber Is the New Face of Omega's Tresor Collection!

Top Stories
Thu, 03 May 2018

Kaia Gerber stars in a hot new Omega campaign!

The 16-year-old model is the face of the new Trésor collection, which was announced on Wednesday (May 2).

The launch took place in Kraftwerk in Berlin, Germany, and featured an array of celebrities including Toni Garrn, Thore Schölermann, Hannah Herzsprung, Jana Julie Kilka, Filippo Magnini and Pernille Blume.

“Like a lot of young women of my generation, I love the vintage look…as a model I get to wear a lot of beautiful clothes, but I’m most comfortable in jeans and sneakers and what I love about these watches is how they go so well with both looks,” Kaia says of the collection.
Photos: Omega
