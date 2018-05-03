Taylor Swift Teases Costumes for 'reputation' Tour!

There are just five days left until Taylor Swift launches her reputation Stadium Tour and she is teasing the costumes she’ll wear on stage!

The 28-year-old singer just gave her latest update on Instagram Stories and she revealed that there are currently eight costume changes in the show.

“Hey guys, today is your tour fact for day five. It’s five days away from the tour so I’m going to show you some little hints at what I’ll be wearing,” Taylor said in the videos. “So right now we’re looking at around eight costume changes. I’m going to show you just a few little, little close up things of a few things. I don’t want to ruin too many surprises. I’m just going to ruin a few!”

On the second clip, Taylor said that the fabric was snakeskin!

The tour is kicking off on May 8 in Arizona. Make sure to get your tickets now!