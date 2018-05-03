Top Stories
Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Thu, 03 May 2018 at 9:07 pm

Taylor Swift Teases Costumes for 'reputation' Tour!

Taylor Swift Teases Costumes for 'reputation' Tour!

There are just five days left until Taylor Swift launches her reputation Stadium Tour and she is teasing the costumes she’ll wear on stage!

The 28-year-old singer just gave her latest update on Instagram Stories and she revealed that there are currently eight costume changes in the show.

“Hey guys, today is your tour fact for day five. It’s five days away from the tour so I’m going to show you some little hints at what I’ll be wearing,” Taylor said in the videos. “So right now we’re looking at around eight costume changes. I’m going to show you just a few little, little close up things of a few things. I don’t want to ruin too many surprises. I’m just going to ruin a few!”

On the second clip, Taylor said that the fabric was snakeskin!

The tour is kicking off on May 8 in Arizona. Make sure to get your tickets now!
Just Jared on Facebook
taylor swift teases costumes for reputation tour 01
taylor swift teases costumes for reputation tour 02
taylor swift teases costumes for reputation tour 03
taylor swift teases costumes for reputation tour 04
taylor swift teases costumes for reputation tour 05

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Reputation Tour, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sandra Bullock's stalker reportedly killed himself during police standoff - TMZ
  • Find out who Bailee Madison just met! - Just Jared Jr
  • You have to see Cardi B's latest selfie - TooFab
  • Mike Myers debuts impression of Trump's doctor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • How well does Madelaine Petsch's boyfriend know Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr