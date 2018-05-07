Rita Ora Denies Affair with Jay-Z, Confirms She's Not 'Becky with the Good Hair'

Rita Ora is once again denying that she’s the woman who Jay-Z had an affair with, as documented by Beyonce‘s song “Sorry.”

If you don’t know, Beyonce‘s song references a “Becky with the Good Hair.”

“Hey, all I want to say to that is, ‘Dude, if I were Becky with the good hair, wouldn’t I actually have to have good hair?’” the 27-year-old singer told U.K.’s Sunday Times. “Look at it. It’s all weave and extensions.”

At the Met Gala in 2016, Rita wore a “not Becky” pin and snapped a selfie with Beyonce to prove it wasn’t her.