Tue, 08 May 2018 at 5:42 pm

Katy Perry Ends Taylor Swift Feud, Literally Sends Her Olive Branch

Katy Perry Ends Taylor Swift Feud, Literally Sends Her Olive Branch

Katy Perry is extending an olive branch to Taylor Swift, literally!

The 33-year-old musician sent the peace offering to Taylor in honor of the opening night of her reputation Tour.

Taylor took to her Instagram story to share the thoughtful gift, which included a handwritten note asking to put their differences aside.

“So I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This means so much to me,” Taylor said in the video.

Part of the note reads “Hey old friend – I’ve been doing some thinking on past miscommunications and feelings between us and wanted to clear the air…”

Although we can’t see the rest of the note, we’re sure it was very kind!

Check out the video below…
