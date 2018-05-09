Top Stories
Did Selena Gomez Hate Her Met Gala 2018 Look?!

Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Revealed, Placed Next to Prince Harry Wax Figure!

Wed, 09 May 2018 at 2:20 pm

Justin Bieber Heads Into The Studio With Producer Poo Bear!

Justin Bieber is working on more new music!

The 24-year-old singer was spotted while heading into a studio with producer Poo Bear on Tuesday (May 8) in Hollywood.

The duo most recently collaborated on “Hard 2 Face Reality,” a song off of Poo Bear‘s new album Bearthday.

Justin was also spotted making a stop at Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

Later that day, Justin took to his Instagram to share a message about fame and glamorous lifestyles.

Make sure to check out what he had to say.

