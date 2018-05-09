Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel are now the proud parents of a baby boy!

The 35-year-old model and the 27-year-old Snapchat CEO welcomed a baby boy on Monday (May 7), according to TMZ.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miranda Kerr

And they’ve named their son…Hart!

He’s reportedly named in honor of Evan‘s grandfather, who was a prominent San Francisco attorney.

The baby was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. around 11:50 PM, according to the report.

This is Miranda and Evan‘s first child together. Miranda also has a seven-year-old son Flynn with ex Orlando Bloom.

Congratulations to the happy family!