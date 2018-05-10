Top Stories
Ariana Grande &amp; Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Thu, 10 May 2018 at 12:15 pm

Kendall & Kylie Jenner Argued Over Hailey Baldwin Friendship

Kendall & Kylie Jenner Argued Over Hailey Baldwin Friendship

Kendall Jenner spoke about a big argument she used to have with her younger sister Kylie Jenner – their friendship with Hailey Baldwin.

“[Hailey] was actually best friends with Kylie, and I was good friends with her cousin Ireland [Alec Baldwin’s daughter]. Hailey lived in New York, and whenever we were there, we would hang out with her,” Kendall told Elle.

She then added that during her first time at New York Fashion Week, Kendall “stole Hailey from Kylie. From then on, she was my homie. At first, Kylie was mad; I had to bring them back together and be like, ‘No, it’s okay, guys.’ But it’s all good; that’s our love story.”

Be sure to check out more from Kendall‘s Elle cover story if you missed it!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Offset's $150,000 chain was reportedly stolen after the 2018 Met Gala - TMZ
  • Check out Dylan Minnette and his band's performance on The Late Late Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Kyle Richards reveals she hasn't talked to sister Kathy Hilton in 6 months - TooFab
  • Check out the first look at Julianne Hough and Tyler Hoechlin's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Who do you think Black Hood is on Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr
  • Stoni

    God these twats are stupid.

  • Stoni

    God these twats are stupid.

  • Stoni

    God these twats are stupid.

  • Stoni

    God these twats are stupid.

  • Hattie McDish

    Kendull’s wording “ love story” is very telling…