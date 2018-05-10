Kendall & Kylie Jenner Argued Over Hailey Baldwin Friendship

Kendall Jenner spoke about a big argument she used to have with her younger sister Kylie Jenner – their friendship with Hailey Baldwin.

“[Hailey] was actually best friends with Kylie, and I was good friends with her cousin Ireland [Alec Baldwin’s daughter]. Hailey lived in New York, and whenever we were there, we would hang out with her,” Kendall told Elle.

She then added that during her first time at New York Fashion Week, Kendall “stole Hailey from Kylie. From then on, she was my homie. At first, Kylie was mad; I had to bring them back together and be like, ‘No, it’s okay, guys.’ But it’s all good; that’s our love story.”

