Mon, 14 May 2018 at 3:14 pm

'Agents of Shield' Renewed for Shortened Season 6

'Agents of Shield' Renewed for Shortened Season 6

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will be back for a sixth season that contains 13 episodes, shorter than usual.

The previous five seasons all contained 22 episodes. It’s unclear if the shortened season could mean that the sixth season is the last for the ABC drama, THR reports.

The show stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leo Fitz, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Henry Simmons as Agent Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie and Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez.
Photos: ABC
