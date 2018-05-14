Willow Smith Reveals She Used to Cut Herself, Mom Jada Pinkett-Smith Reacts

Willow Smith revealed that she used to self-harm by cutting her wrists after the success of “Whip My Hair” in 2010.

“It was after that whole ‘Whip My Hair’ thing and I had just stopped doing singing lessons and I was kind of just in this gray area of, ‘Who am I? Do I have a purpose? Is there anything I can do besides this?’” the 17-year-old said about her younger self while making an appearance on her mom Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk.

“After the tour and the promotion and all of that, they wanted me to finish my album,” she continues. “And I was like, I’m not gonna do that. And after all of that kinda settled down and it was like a kind of lull, I was just listening to a lot of dark music. It was just so crazy and I was plunged into this black hole, and I was cutting myself,” Willow said, which shocked Jada.

“What? When were you cutting yourself?” Jada responded. “I didn’t see that part. Cutting yourself where?”

“On my wrist. I mean, you can’t even see it but there’s still a little something there. But like, totally lost my sanity for a moment there. I never talk about it because it was such a short weird point in my life. But you have to pull yourself out of it,” Willow added.