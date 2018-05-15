Bono & The Edge Fill In as Ellen DeGeneres' Assistants in Hilarious Video

Bono and The Edge are making an appearance on The Ellen Show, airing later today, and while they were at the studios, they did Ellen a huge favor.

The U2 stars actually got to the studios early to rehearse for their performance of “Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way.” However, Ellen pulled them away to help her out after her assistant called out that day.

In the hilarious video, Ellen has the guys attempt to order her lunch, and get coffee orders from her staff.

Watch below!

Click inside to watch more videos from their appearance…