Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Now Wants to Walk Her Down the Aisle (New Update)

Find Out Which Actor Turned Down 'This Is Us' Audition Over a Fishing Trip!

Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Two 'Survivor' Contestants Might Be In a Ton of Trouble

Tue, 15 May 2018 at 11:24 am

Henry Cavill Addresses 'Justice League' & 'Mission: Impossible' Mustache Drama

Henry Cavill Addresses 'Justice League' & 'Mission: Impossible' Mustache Drama

Henry Cavill is speaking all about the drama surrounding his Mission: Impossible – Fallout mustache, which caused some drama over the Justice League reshoots.

If you don’t remember, Henry was filming the new Mission: Impossible film, where his character had to sport a mustache. Then, Justice League reshoots began and he was not allowed to shave off the ‘stache, which caused the studio to digitally remove Superman’s facial hair later. Fans definitely took notice!

“When we decided to go for the moustache, I certainly wasn’t expecting all the events to unfold as they were going to unfold,” Henry told Empire. “I wasn’t expecting Justice League reshoots to be as extensive as they were.”

And, shaving off the mustache for the reshoots was not a possibility. Henry teased that we’ll find out why when we see Fallout. “As you will see when [Mission] comes out, to have a fake moustache on would not have been a possibility,” he added.
henry cavill mustache 01
henry cavill mustache 02
henry cavill mustache 03
henry cavill mustache 04
henry cavill mustache 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Henry Cavill

