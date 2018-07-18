Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Chilling Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Cory Monteith‘s mom, Ann McGregor, is speaking about painfully hearing that her son had passed away in July of 2013.

At the time, Cory had been dating his Glee co-star Lea Michele, and Ann says Lea called her “screaming” to ask her about the tragic news.

“I got a call from Lea and she was screaming on the phone. She was yelling, ‘Is it true, is it true about Cory?’ and I said, ‘What about Cory?’ I had heard nothing. And then police knocked on my front door,” Ann recalled to People. “I went into a state of numbness. I just shut off all emotions, and I was numb.”

“I knew it was real, but there were times when I could lie to myself and say, ‘He’s in L.A., he’ll call me soon.’ I’m still always hanging on edge. When you lose someone who is such a big part of you, you lose all purpose for living,” Ann added.

Cory‘s mom spoke further about his tragic death, including what happened just before he died that may have contributed. If you don’t know, his cause of death was officially listed him as having “mixed drug toxicity, involving heroin and alcohol.”