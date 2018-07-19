Who Went Home on 'Big Brother 20'? Week Three Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – This post contains spoilers from the second live eviction on Big Brother!

There was a ton of drama during the third live eviction during season 20 of Big Brother and we have all the details here.

The head of household this week was Scottie and he put up the bromance of Winston and Brett on the nomination block. The HOH also won the power of veto and decided not to use it, leaving the nominations the same.

One thing to remember going into the eviction this week was that Sam has the “extra life” power and this was the final week for her to use it by choice. If she didn’t use it this week, it will automatically save the person evicted next week.

Click inside to find out who went home…

Sam did not use the power and the person evicted was…

Winston Hines

Age: 28

Hometown: Somerset, Ky.

Current City: Bowling Green, Ky.

Occupation: Medical sales rep