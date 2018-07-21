Gal Gadot Joins Chris Pine & Patty Jenkins at 'Wonder Woman 1984' Panel at Comic-Con!

Gal Gadot hits the red carpet alongside Chris Pine and director Patty Jenkins as they arrive at the 2018 Comic-Con on Saturday afternoon (July 21) at the Hilton Bayfront in San Diego, Calif.

The 33-year-old actress looked pretty in a purple dress while her 37-year-old co-star kept things cool in an all orange outfit as they stepped out to promote the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on November 1, 2019.

FYI: Gal is wearing a David Koma dress and Stuart Weitzman heels.

