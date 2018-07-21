Top Stories
Taylor Swift Makes History with Her N.J. Shows on 'reputation Stadium Tour'

Dave Bautista Speaks Out with Support for James Gunn

M. Night Shyamalan Debuts First 'Glass' Trailer - Watch Now!

Sarah Palin Reacts to Bristol's Casting on 'Teen Mom'

Sat, 21 July 2018 at 8:18 pm

Gal Gadot Joins Chris Pine & Patty Jenkins at 'Wonder Woman 1984' Panel at Comic-Con!

Gal Gadot Joins Chris Pine & Patty Jenkins at 'Wonder Woman 1984' Panel at Comic-Con!

Gal Gadot hits the red carpet alongside Chris Pine and director Patty Jenkins as they arrive at the 2018 Comic-Con on Saturday afternoon (July 21) at the Hilton Bayfront in San Diego, Calif.

The 33-year-old actress looked pretty in a purple dress while her 37-year-old co-star kept things cool in an all orange outfit as they stepped out to promote the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984.

You can check out the latest Wonder Woman sequel set pics here!

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on November 1, 2019.

FYI: Gal is wearing a David Koma dress and Stuart Weitzman heels.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…
