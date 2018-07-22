Tom Cruise & Henry Cavill Suit Up for 'Mission: Impossible' Premiere in D.C.

Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill walk the red carpet at the premiere of Mission: Impossible – Fallout on Sunday (July 22) at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.

The guys were joined at the event by their co-stars Rebecca Ferguson, Angela Bassett, Michelle Monaghan, and Simon Pegg, as well as director Christopher McQuarrie.

Fallout will be opening in theaters on July 27 and it’s getting rave reviews. The film currently has a 96% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

FYI: Michelle is wearing Rochas dress.

30+ pictures inside from the premiere…