Prince George's Fifth Birthday Portrait Is Too Cute!

Prince George‘s fifth birthday portrait is here and it’s so adorable!

Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton released the photo to the public to celebrate the big day. The photo was taken after his brother, Prince Louis‘ christening, earlier in the month.

If you don’t know, Prince George turned five years old on Sunday (July 22).

Happy belated birthday, Prince George! We hope he had a wonderful day with his family!

