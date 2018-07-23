Top Stories
Pete Davidson Defends Himself in Ariana Grande's Instagram Comments - Here's What Happened

Pete Davidson Defends Himself in Ariana Grande's Instagram Comments - Here's What Happened

Kim Kardashian Rushes Kanye West to ER

Kim Kardashian Rushes Kanye West to ER

Ryan Lochte Suspended From Swimming Until July 2019...And It All Started Because of an Instagram Photo

Ryan Lochte Suspended From Swimming Until July 2019...And It All Started Because of an Instagram Photo

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson &amp; Her Boyfriend!

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson & Her Boyfriend!

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 12:09 pm

Prince George's Fifth Birthday Portrait Is Too Cute!

Prince George's Fifth Birthday Portrait Is Too Cute!

Prince George‘s fifth birthday portrait is here and it’s so adorable!

Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton released the photo to the public to celebrate the big day. The photo was taken after his brother, Prince Louis‘ christening, earlier in the month.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Prince George

If you don’t know, Prince George turned five years old on Sunday (July 22).

Happy belated birthday, Prince George! We hope he had a wonderful day with his family!

See the photo in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
prince george fifth birthday portrait 01

Credit: PA/Matt Porteous/The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince William

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You can own a waterboard kit signed by Dick Cheney - TMZ
  • All the Dancing With the Stars Juniors scoop you need - Just Jared Jr
  • So much controversy on Big Brother - TooFab
  • Meet the first transgender superhero on TV - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Check out Camila Cabello's cool blue hair - Just Jared Jr