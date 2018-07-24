Demi Lovato Rushed to Hospital for Heroin Overdose - Report

UPDATE: Reports are emerging about Demi‘s current condition after her overdose.

Demi Lovato has reportedly been rushed to the hospital for what “appears” to be a heroin overdose, TMZ is reporting.

The 25-year-old entertainer was reportedly taken to the hospital on Tuesday (July 24) from a home in Hollywood Hills. She is being treated and her condition is now unknown.

Just after celebrating six years of sobriety, Demi released a song titled “Sober,” where she admitted she had relapsed.

The last photos we have of Demi are from several weeks ago.

Our thoughts are with Demi and her loved ones at this time, and we will provide updates when immediately available.