Top Stories
Demi Lovato Rushed to Hospital for Heroin Overdose - Report

Demi Lovato Rushed to Hospital for Heroin Overdose - Report

Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce & Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Tue, 24 July 2018 at 4:02 pm

Demi Lovato Rushed to Hospital for Heroin Overdose - Report

Demi Lovato Rushed to Hospital for Heroin Overdose - Report

UPDATE: Reports are emerging about Demi‘s current condition after her overdose.

Demi Lovato has reportedly been rushed to the hospital for what “appears” to be a heroin overdose, TMZ is reporting.

The 25-year-old entertainer was reportedly taken to the hospital on Tuesday (July 24) from a home in Hollywood Hills. She is being treated and her condition is now unknown.

Just after celebrating six years of sobriety, Demi released a song titled “Sober,” where she admitted she had relapsed.

The last photos we have of Demi are from several weeks ago.

Our thoughts are with Demi and her loved ones at this time, and we will provide updates when immediately available.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Demi Lovato

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr
  • Curt Noydb

    So sad. Such a beautiful and talented young woman

  • HG

    That’s so sad. Hopefully she pulls through. Addiction is a lifelong battle; I can’t imagine going through something like that.