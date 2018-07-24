Mila Kunis' Mom Cursed When She Heard Her Daughter Was Dating Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis made an appearance on the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard where she spoke about when she first started seeing Ashton Kutcher.

The 34-year-old actress was asked about the public’s perception of them together and if there was any backlash.

“I don’t have social media, so there probably was, and I was just shielded from it by him. … I guess I didn’t realized what [any repercussions] would be, but I was like, ‘This is either going to go one way or the other,’” Mila said. “I told my mom I was seeing him. We were driving up Laurel Canyon, and I was like, ‘Mom I have to tell you I’m dating somebody. And she was like, ‘Oh tell me! Who are you dating?’ And I was like,‘You’ve got to brace yourself for this one … I’m dating Ashton Kutcher. And she literally was like, ‘Shut the f—k up’ in Russian.”

Mila continued, “I was like, ‘No I’m serious. I also may be in love with him so… There were so many thoughts that she couldn’t process. … There’s so many versions of his life that people thought he was that he wasn’t.”

About her mom’s reaction, she said his recent public divorce may have skewed her opinion.

She said, “He was coming off of a divorce [from Demi Moore]. He was post, post, post, way post-divorce, but I think there was a lot of misconceptions about the divorce. And because he’s very private, and respectful, he wasn’t gonna go and say anything so he kind of just let rumors be rumors, and so, people believe in the rumors and kind of just, like, him have this new persona.”

“People had a weird perception of who he was based on [cheating] rumors that he didn’t correct. We went into this relationship super transparent with one another, so we knew 100 percent each other’s faults, we knew exactly who we were. … And we were like, ‘I accept you for who you are,’” Mila added.