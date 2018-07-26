Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Claim That She's 'Becky with the Good Hair' From Beyonce's 'Sorry'

Amber Rose recently made an appearance on Spencer and Heidi Pratt‘s podcast, Make Speidi Famous Again, and she made a shocking claim.

“I definitely think that Gwyneth Paltrow is ‘Becky with the good hair,’” Rose said. “I really feel like she’s she’s the one who was, like, f—ing Jay-Z,” Amber said. “They were like friends, and then, like, you don’t see Gwyneth Paltrow with Beyoncé anymore. But like Beyonce’s still with Jay.”

If you don’t know, Beyonce‘s song “Sorry” documents when Jay-Z had an affair with a mistress she calls “Becky with the Good Hair.”

Well, Gwyneth‘s rep was quick to respond to this rumor and shoot it down completely.

Her rep told People, it’s “completely absurd and 100 percent false.” A source added, “Gwyneth and Beyoncé and JAY Z are still very close friends so none of this makes any sense.”

Rumors swirled after the 2016 release of the song that “Becky” was actually Rachel Roy.