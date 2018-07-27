Top Stories
Fri, 27 July 2018 at 10:32 am

Emily Ratajkowski Gushes About Cher on 'Tonight Show, She's 'Always Goals'

Emily Ratajkowski stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (July 26) and took a brief moment to gush about her admiration for the legendary Cher!

“Cher is always goals, #alwaysgoals,” the 27-year-old model-actress expressed when Jimmy pulled up an Instagram post of hers about Cher. “Just be Cher. I mean the woman would wake up and just be like I’m putting on sequin bathing suit top today and I’m going to feel good about it. That’s who I want to be. I’m trying to emulate her.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Ratajkowski

Emily also explained how being raised in California and her high school days inspired her swimwear line, Inamorata Swim, and she goes against her upbringing by trying a taco in New York City.

Watch the full interview below…


Emily Ratajkowski Breaks Her Cali-Girl Rules to Taste an NYC Taco
emily ratajkowski gushes about cher on tonight show 01
emily ratajkowski gushes about cher on tonight show 02
emily ratajkowski gushes about cher on tonight show 03

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky; Photos: NBC, Getty
Posted to: Emily Ratajkowski

