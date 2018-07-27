Emily Ratajkowski Gushes About Cher on 'Tonight Show, She's 'Always Goals'

Emily Ratajkowski stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (July 26) and took a brief moment to gush about her admiration for the legendary Cher!

“Cher is always goals, #alwaysgoals,” the 27-year-old model-actress expressed when Jimmy pulled up an Instagram post of hers about Cher. “Just be Cher. I mean the woman would wake up and just be like I’m putting on sequin bathing suit top today and I’m going to feel good about it. That’s who I want to be. I’m trying to emulate her.”

Emily also explained how being raised in California and her high school days inspired her swimwear line, Inamorata Swim, and she goes against her upbringing by trying a taco in New York City.

