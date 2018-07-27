Top Stories
Fri, 27 July 2018 at 12:25 am

Matoma & Enrique Iglesias: 'I Don't Dance' Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Matoma & Enrique Iglesias: 'I Don't Dance' Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Enrique Iglesias and Matoma have teamed up for a new song called “I Don’t Dance (Without You)” and it’s out now!

The new track, which also features Jamaican dancehall star Konshens, will be featured on Matoma‘s long-awaited debut album One In a Million. The album drops on August 24.

“When we created the song I remember being nervous in the studio because I was working with someone who I’ve admired for so long,” Matoma said in a statement about working with Enrique. “But after meeting him I’m so happy and grateful for his energy and his vision. He is unbelievably humble and a truly good man. Now after our months working together on this release I not only have the honour of collaborating with one of the most influential Latin artists of our time, but I also gained a friend. I am forever grateful for that.”

Listen to the song now via Spotify and download it on iTunes!

Click inside to read the lyrics…

Read the lyrics below!
