Dua Lipa Steps Out Amid News of Canceled Panorama Festival

Dua Lipa sports two fun looks while stepping out in the Big Apple!

The 22-year-old “New Rules” singer donned a polka-dot top, blue jeans, black platform shoes, an assortment of jewelry, and trendy brown shades while checking out High Line park on Friday (July 27) in New York City.

She walked hand-in-hand with her 17-year-old sister Rina.

That same day, Dua turned heads in black and gold polka-dot bra underneath a yellow top, matching shorts, and futuristic pink sunglasses.

She was supposed to perform at the 2018 Panorama Music Festival later that night, but it got canceled due to weather. “Sucks about the weather NYC!!” Dua shared in her Instagram Stories. “Panorama show cancelled due to the flood warning. Saty safe and dry!!! I love you and I will see you all soon!”