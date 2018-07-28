Top Stories
Wilmer Valderrama Is Sticking By Demi Lovato's Side After Reported Overdose

Wilmer Valderrama Is Sticking By Demi Lovato's Side After Reported Overdose

'Star Wars: Episode IX' Cast Announced - Carrie Fisher Will Be Featured!

'Star Wars: Episode IX' Cast Announced - Carrie Fisher Will Be Featured!

Sir Patrick Stewart &amp; Sir Ian McKellen Hold Hands After 'King Lear' Press Night in London!

Sir Patrick Stewart & Sir Ian McKellen Hold Hands After 'King Lear' Press Night in London!

Chrissy Teigen Bares It All While Nursing Her Newborn!

Chrissy Teigen Bares It All While Nursing Her Newborn!

Sat, 28 July 2018 at 6:00 am

Dua Lipa Steps Out Amid News of Canceled Panorama Festival

Dua Lipa Steps Out Amid News of Canceled Panorama Festival

Dua Lipa sports two fun looks while stepping out in the Big Apple!

The 22-year-old “New Rules” singer donned a polka-dot top, blue jeans, black platform shoes, an assortment of jewelry, and trendy brown shades while checking out High Line park on Friday (July 27) in New York City.

She walked hand-in-hand with her 17-year-old sister Rina.

That same day, Dua turned heads in black and gold polka-dot bra underneath a yellow top, matching shorts, and futuristic pink sunglasses.

She was supposed to perform at the 2018 Panorama Music Festival later that night, but it got canceled due to weather. “Sucks about the weather NYC!!” Dua shared in her Instagram Stories. “Panorama show cancelled due to the flood warning. Saty safe and dry!!! I love you and I will see you all soon!”
Just Jared on Facebook
dua lipa steps out amid news of canceled panorama festival 01
dua lipa steps out amid news of canceled panorama festival 02
dua lipa steps out amid news of canceled panorama festival 03
dua lipa steps out amid news of canceled panorama festival 04
dua lipa steps out amid news of canceled panorama festival 05
dua lipa steps out amid news of canceled panorama festival 06
dua lipa steps out amid news of canceled panorama festival 07
dua lipa steps out amid news of canceled panorama festival 08

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Dua Lipa

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • CBS has responded to the Les Moonves allegations - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are engaged - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose regrets accusing Gwyneth Paltrow of having an affair with Jay Z - TooFab
  • Here's how Carrie Fisher will be featured in Star Wars: Episode IX - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nat Wolff and girlfriend Grace Van Patten hit the red carpet - Just Jared Jr