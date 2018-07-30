Top Stories
Andrew Lincoln Reveals the Reason Why He's Leaving 'The Walking Dead'

Andrew Lincoln Reveals the Reason Why He's Leaving 'The Walking Dead'

Andrew Lincoln has revealed the reason he decided to leave The Walking Dead after the upcoming ninth season.

“I have two young children, and I live in a different country, and they become less portable as they get older,” Andrew told EW. “It was that simple. It was time for me to come home.”

If you don’t know, Andrew is from England and has two kids, Arthur and Matilda, with his wife Gael Anderson. The Walking Dead films in Georgia for extended periods of time.

About filming his final episodes, which have already wrapped, he said, “Completing the show was like releasing air finally. And it was very satisfying the last two episodes in particular. But doing a panel and having to talk to [thousands of] people in Hall H and then have all my friends hug me at the end? The s— got real, is the truth of the matter.”
Photos: Getty
