Mon, 30 July 2018 at 11:01 pm

Denzel Washington Supports Son John David Washington at 'BlacKkKlansman' Premiere!

Denzel Washington and his wife Pauletta pose for a photo with their son John David Washington at the premiere of his new movie BlacKkKlansman on Monday (July 30) in New York City.

The movie, directed by Spike Lee, marks John David‘s biggest role to date and he was joined by his co-stars Laura Harrier, Topher Grace, Corey Hawkins, Ryan Eggold, Damaris Lewis, Jasper Paakkonen, and Ashlie Atkinson.

Also in attendance to show their support for the film included Tiffany Haddish, Zosia Mamet, and Topher‘s wife Ashley Grace.

The movie will be released in theaters on August 10.

FYI: Laura is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress. Damaris is wearing a Dior dress.

Credit: Marion Curtis; Photos: Starpix/Just Jared
