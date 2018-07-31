Top Stories
Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Kiss, Pack on PDA on London Date Night!

Millie Bobby Brown & Jacob Sartorius Split, Share Statements on the Breakup

Tue, 31 July 2018 at 9:51 pm

Sam Heughan & Sebastian Stan Stop By SiriusXM Studios

Sam Heughan & Sebastian Stan Stop By SiriusXM Studios

Sam Heughan and Sebastian Stan pose for photos while stopping by SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday (July 31) in New York City.

The guys were both there to discuss their latest projects.

Sam opened up about his new movie The Spy Who Dumped Me, in theaters on August 3, while Sebastian promoted the Digital HD released of his film Avengers: Infinity War.

Make sure to check out Sam in the new season four teaser for his show Outlander!

FYI: Sam is wearing a Vince jacket, Jimmy Choo shoes, and a Montblanc watch.

