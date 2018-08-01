Top Stories
J.J. Abrams Sends Out First Tweet After 'Star Wars: Episode IX' Begins Production

Director J.J. Abrams just sent out his first ever tweet and it is about Star Wars and the late Carrie Fisher.

If you don’t know, Star Wars: Episode IX started filming last week with J.J. directing.

“Bittersweet starting this next chapter without Carrie, but thanks to an extraordinary cast and crew, we are ready to go. Grateful for @rianjohnson and special thanks to George Lucas for creating this incredible world and beginning a story of which we are lucky to be a part. #IX,” J.J. wrote.

Photos: Getty
