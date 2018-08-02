Top Stories
Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Team Up to Make McDonald's Monopoly Fraud Movie

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are bringing that viral true-story about the McDonald’s Monopoly game fraud to the big screen!

If you missed it, just five days ago, the Daily Beast published a true-crime story about a former police officer who rigged the game and stole millions before sharing the prizes with a group of shady investors.

Ben will direct the movie with Matt attached to star.

Bidding was apparently intense for the story, which also included, according to Deadline, bids by “Universal for Kevin Hart, Warner Bros for John Requa & Glenn Ficarra and Steve Carell and producer Andrew Lazar, and Netflix, which bid for producing partners Eric Newman & Bryan Unkeless, Robert Downey Jr & Susan Downey, and Todd Phillips.”
