Thu, 02 August 2018 at 3:47 pm
Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Spent More TIme With His Son
- Check out the new photo of Chris Pratt and new girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger together – TMZ
- Find out which CW star just joined the Roswell reboot! – Just Jared Jr
- The Fox News movie is getting an all-star cast – Lainey Gossip
- Find out why people are not happy with Seth Rogen – DListed
- Evangeline Lilly is dishing what she hated about Lost – TooFab
- Tyson Beckford makes a proclamation – Towleroad
- Did Niall Horan diss this fan!? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger
Sponsored Links by ZergNet