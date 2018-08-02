Evangeline Lilly Was 'Cornered' Into Doing a Partially Nude Scene on 'Lost'

Evangeline Lilly is recalling a painful memory from the set of Lost where she says she was “cornered” into doing a scene with no clothes.

“In season 3, I’d had a bad experience on set with being basically cornered into doing a scene partially naked, and I felt had no choice in the matter,” Evangeline told the Lost Boys podcast on Tuesday (August 1). “And I was mortified and I was trembling when it finished. I was crying my eyes out and I had to go on do a very formidable, very strong scene thereafter.”

“In season 4, another scene came up where Kate was undressing and I fought very hard to have that scene be under my control. And I failed to control it again. So I then said, ‘That’s it, no more. You can write whatever you want — I won’t do it. I will never take my clothes off on this show again.’ And I didn’t.”

Evangeline, who starred on the show from 2004 to 2010, also spoke about her character Kate’s arc.

“At the beginning [Kate] was kinda cool, and then as the show went on, she became more and more predictable and obnoxious. I felt like my character went from being anonymous, really having her own story and her own journey and her own agendas, to chasing to men around the island. And that irritated the s— out of me,” Evangeline said. “I did throw scripts across rooms when I’d read them because I would get very frustrated by the diminishing amount of autonomy that she had and the diminishing amount of her own story that there was to play. There’s nothing wrong with women’s lives being characterized by their relationships. I think that often happens to men and women. But there was this eventual lack of dimension to what was going on with her.”