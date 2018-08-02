Kate McKinnon Breaks Down Her Rudy Giuliani Impression on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Kate McKinnon stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday evening (August 1) and revealed just how she got into character as the former New York mayor, Rudy Giuliani.

The 34-year-old Emmy winner revealed that it was actually Saturday Night Live boss Lorne Michaels who pitched that she should impersonate Rudy, whose a member of President Donald Trump‘s legal team.

“Lorne [Michaels] is always pooh-poohing impression ideas because he says we don’t look enough like the person,” Kate expressed. “And this was his idea. I was like, ‘What are you saying to me?’”

“In this one interview, he was just moving his hands around like this,” Kate added, wildly flailing her hands. “And you have to find something, so I just chose to make that the thing.”

Kate McKinnon Breaks Down Her Rudy Giuliani Impression

