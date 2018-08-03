Top Stories
Fri, 03 August 2018 at 8:47 am

Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Enjoy a Boat Ride in Italy!

Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Enjoy a Boat Ride in Italy!

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are hitting the high seas!

The Castaway actor and the Sleepless in Seattle actress were spotted visiting the Blue Grotto on Friday (August 3) in Capri, Italy.

The longtime married couple took a boat ride from the Marina Grande while enjoying an Italian holiday break together, visiting a sea cave on the coast of the island of Capri.

The two recently showed their support for Tom‘s The Post co-star Meryl Streep at the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again premiere at Eventim Apollo earlier in July in London, England.
Photos: BACKGRID
