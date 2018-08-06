Iggy Azalea & Tyga Perform at LIV in Miami!

Iggy Azalea and Tyga are setting the stage ablaze!

The 28-year-old Survive the Summer rapper and the 28-year-old “Taste rapper” both hit the stage at LIV on Sunday (August 5) in Miami, Fla.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Iggy Azalea

Iggy just dropped her new EP Survive the Summer, which includes “Kream,” her collaboration with Tyga, as well as “OMG” with Wiz Khalifa.

“I felt like I was in a way taking a risk by going back to my mixtape vibe,” Iggy told Rap-Up. “I was going against what had been my recipe for success for the last few years…Being on a bigger platform now, how would those people feel about mixtape Iggy?”