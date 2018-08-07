Khloe Kardashian Is Choosing To Be Happy Every Day!

Khloe Kardashian is choosing to be happy!

The 34-year-old reality star was spotted while heading inside Equinox gym on Monday (August 6) in Los Angeles.

Khloe looked cute in matching black and white leggings and sweatshirt.

Earlier in the day, Khloe took to her Twitter to share some inspirational words with her followers.

“Happy Monday lovers!!!!! You control your happiness! I choose to be happy! What’s your choice today?” Khloe wrote.

She also shared a super cute photo of her three-month old daughter True! Be sure to check it out!