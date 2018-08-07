Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelorette' 2018? Becca Kufrin Chooses [Spoiler]!

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

Realtor Responds After Lance Bass Loses 'Brady Bunch' House Bid

Tue, 07 August 2018

Khloe Kardashian Is Choosing To Be Happy Every Day!

Khloe Kardashian is choosing to be happy!

The 34-year-old reality star was spotted while heading inside Equinox gym on Monday (August 6) in Los Angeles.

Khloe looked cute in matching black and white leggings and sweatshirt.

Earlier in the day, Khloe took to her Twitter to share some inspirational words with her followers.

“Happy Monday lovers!!!!! You control your happiness! I choose to be happy! What’s your choice today?” Khloe wrote.

She also shared a super cute photo of her three-month old daughter True! Be sure to check it out!
