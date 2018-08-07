Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are enjoying their time together!

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actor and the 21-year-old model and actress soaked up the sun together on Monday (August 6) in Nerano, Italy.

The happy couple enjoyed some snorkeling together before boarding a boat with friends. Camila looked hot in an animal print bikini as they splashed around on their Italian getaway.

One day before (August 5), the two were spotted joining friends for lunch on a boat. Leo is enjoying some downtime from filming his upcoming movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
