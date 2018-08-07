Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Younes Bendjima Split (Report)

Find Out Which 'Friends' Guest Star Says She 'Didn't Feel Very Welcomed' By the Cast

Ellie Goulding Is Engaged to Caspar Jopling!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Matthew Perry Is Recovering from Surgery to Repair a Gastrointestinal Perforation

We’re sending our best to Matthew Perry, who is currently recovering after a recent surgery to repair a gastrointestinal perforation.

This type of perforation happens “when a hole forms all the way through the stomach, large bowel, or small intestine,” Healthline.com reports. The cause can be appendicitis and diverticulitis, or traumas like a knife wound or gunshot wound.

Matthew Perry recently underwent surgery in a Los Angeles hospital to repair a gastrointestinal perforation,” a rep for the actor told People in a statement. “He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals.”
