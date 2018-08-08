Top Stories
Wed, 08 August 2018 at 7:27 pm

Emmy Rossum Speaks Out About Her Weight - See What She Said!

Emmy Rossum Speaks Out About Her Weight - See What She Said!

Emmy Rossum is opening up about her weight.

The 31-year-old Shameless star spoke out in a series of posts on her Instagram story on Wednesday (August 8).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emmy Rossum

“Have you ever typed into google: ‘What does *insert name of actor/model/celebrity* weight?’ Followed by countless hours of compare and despair??” she wrote.

“During my life the scale has told me that I’ve gained and lost and gained and lost. Somewhere in the range of 20 pounds. But that piece of metal doesn’t really know. Here is what I ACTUALLY WEIGH.”

Emmy then listed out traits about herself, as well as the people in her life.

“See, when you add up everything you are? The size of your thighs don’t really matter anymore do they?!” she wrote, linking to I Weigh on Instagram.

I Weigh is a movement started by Jameela Jamil. The movement is “for us to feel valuable and see how amazing we are, and look beyond the flesh on our bones,” Jameela says of the cause.

“So join me in this. Show people what you are actually made of. Because you are so much more than a f–king number,” Emmy concluded.

See her posts below, and check out I Weigh on Instagram.
