Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber was seen getting very emotional in new photos from this week with his fiance Hailey Baldwin, and now he is speaking out about the latest pics that went viral.

TMZ got a video of Justin out and about in New York City on Wednesday (August 8), and they asked about the emotional photographs (you can check them out here if you missed them.)

Justin held up a book, “The Meaning of Marriage” by Timothy Keller, and responded, “You got good days and you got bad days. It’s not real if it doesn’t have any bad days,” Justin said.

Justin and Hailey became engaged in early July.