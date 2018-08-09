Kristen Bell Explains 'Medical Condition' Behind Her Pool Gloves on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Kristen Bell stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday (August 8) and finally addressed why she wears gloves while swimming in a pool.

Host Jimmy brought up the pool gloves that he and Kristen‘s hubby Dax Shepard discussed during his appearance in July: “Is it proper to call it a phobia?” Kimmel asked, referring to Kristen‘s repulsion to “the feeling of pruney fingers.”

“I would call it a very serious medical, undiagnosed and yet to be discovered medical condition that tens of people in America might also suffer from,” Kristen expressed. “When they’re wet, it’s like, I’ll puke. I will truly puke. I have a physical nausea.”

“When they’re wet, it’s like, I’ll puke. I will truly puke,” Kristen added. “If [my hands] were wet I could probably get away with touching cement, I could get away with touching my bathing suit or another piece of skin if it wasn’t ridgy, but Dax is always in the pool.”

“I’m not ashamed because, in my lifetime, I want to remove the stigma of the maybe 10 people who also maybe suffer from [this],” Kristen said. “You’re not alone.”



Kristen Bell Explains Medical Condition and Pool Gloves

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Victoria Beckham top and skirt, Jimmy Choo shoes and jewelry by Jennifer Meyer.

