Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Wait, Are Iggy Azalea &amp; DeAndre Hopkins Actually Dating?

Wait, Are Iggy Azalea & DeAndre Hopkins Actually Dating?

Thu, 09 August 2018 at 2:58 pm

Kristen Bell Explains 'Medical Condition' Behind Her Pool Gloves on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Kristen Bell Explains 'Medical Condition' Behind Her Pool Gloves on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Kristen Bell stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday (August 8) and finally addressed why she wears gloves while swimming in a pool.

Host Jimmy brought up the pool gloves that he and Kristen‘s hubby Dax Shepard discussed during his appearance in July: “Is it proper to call it a phobia?” Kimmel asked, referring to Kristen‘s repulsion to “the feeling of pruney fingers.”

“I would call it a very serious medical, undiagnosed and yet to be discovered medical condition that tens of people in America might also suffer from,” Kristen expressed. “When they’re wet, it’s like, I’ll puke. I will truly puke. I have a physical nausea.”

“When they’re wet, it’s like, I’ll puke. I will truly puke,” Kristen added. “If [my hands] were wet I could probably get away with touching cement, I could get away with touching my bathing suit or another piece of skin if it wasn’t ridgy, but Dax is always in the pool.”

“I’m not ashamed because, in my lifetime, I want to remove the stigma of the maybe 10 people who also maybe suffer from [this],” Kristen said. “You’re not alone.”


Kristen Bell Explains Medical Condition and Pool Gloves

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Victoria Beckham top and skirt, Jimmy Choo shoes and jewelry by Jennifer Meyer.

Click inside to watch the rest of Seth Rogen’s appearance on Late Night…


Kristen Bell Just Wanted to Impress Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell on Helping Senior Citizens During Hurricane Irma

Kristen Bell Helps Put Your Kids to Sleep
Just Jared on Facebook
kristen bell explains medical condition behind her pool gloves 01
kristen bell explains medical condition behind her pool gloves 02
kristen bell explains medical condition behind her pool gloves 03
kristen bell explains medical condition behind her pool gloves 04
kristen bell explains medical condition behind her pool gloves 05
kristen bell explains medical condition behind her pool gloves 06
kristen bell explains medical condition behind her pool gloves 07

Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC
Posted to: Jimmy Kimmel, Kristen Bell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Max Joseph is leaving Catfish after seven seasons - TMZ
  • Find out who joined Jaden Smith on the red carpet - Just Jared Jr
  • This photo of Kim Kardashian has turned into a viral meme - TooFab
  • Find out which actor has signed on to voice Sonic the Hedgehog! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch the latest trailer for The Nutcracker & the Four Realms - Just Jared Jr