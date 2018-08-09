Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Wait, Are Iggy Azalea &amp; DeAndre Hopkins Actually Dating?

Wait, Are Iggy Azalea & DeAndre Hopkins Actually Dating?

Thu, 09 August 2018 at 8:26 pm

Nick Jonas Helps 'Strike Out Slavery' at Press Conference Ahead of Concert

Nick Jonas Helps 'Strike Out Slavery' at Press Conference Ahead of Concert

Nick Jonas is doing his part to help put an end to human trafficking.

The 25-year-old Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor – who recently got engaged – stepped out for the Strike Out Slavery Press Conference held at Angel Stadium on Thursday (August 9) in Anaheim, Calif.

He wore a bold blue jacket, a black baseball cap, and a gold and black watch as he addressed the crowd.

According to the organization’s website, fans can “join Strike Out Slavery to learn more about modern slavery and find out how you can join other baseball fans in helping victims of injustice break free of oppression and exploitation.”

Nick is returning for a second year to perform at an exclusive post-game concert on September 15 to raise awareness for the cause, according to his Instagram Stories.

15+ pictures inside of Nick Jonas at the press conference…

Just Jared on Facebook
nick jonas helps strike out slavery at press conference ahead of concert 01
nick jonas helps strike out slavery at press conference ahead of concert 02
nick jonas helps strike out slavery at press conference ahead of concert 03
nick jonas helps strike out slavery at press conference ahead of concert 04
nick jonas helps strike out slavery at press conference ahead of concert 05
nick jonas helps strike out slavery at press conference ahead of concert 06
nick jonas helps strike out slavery at press conference ahead of concert 07
nick jonas helps strike out slavery at press conference ahead of concert 08
nick jonas helps strike out slavery at press conference ahead of concert 09
nick jonas helps strike out slavery at press conference ahead of concert 10
nick jonas helps strike out slavery at press conference ahead of concert 11
nick jonas helps strike out slavery at press conference ahead of concert 12
nick jonas helps strike out slavery at press conference ahead of concert 13
nick jonas helps strike out slavery at press conference ahead of concert 14
nick jonas helps strike out slavery at press conference ahead of concert 15
nick jonas helps strike out slavery at press conference ahead of concert 16
nick jonas helps strike out slavery at press conference ahead of concert 17

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Nick Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Max Joseph is leaving Catfish after seven seasons - TMZ
  • Find out who joined Jaden Smith on the red carpet - Just Jared Jr
  • This photo of Kim Kardashian has turned into a viral meme - TooFab
  • Find out which actor has signed on to voice Sonic the Hedgehog! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch the latest trailer for The Nutcracker & the Four Realms - Just Jared Jr