Nick Jonas Helps 'Strike Out Slavery' at Press Conference Ahead of Concert

Nick Jonas is doing his part to help put an end to human trafficking.

The 25-year-old Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor – who recently got engaged – stepped out for the Strike Out Slavery Press Conference held at Angel Stadium on Thursday (August 9) in Anaheim, Calif.

He wore a bold blue jacket, a black baseball cap, and a gold and black watch as he addressed the crowd.

According to the organization’s website, fans can “join Strike Out Slavery to learn more about modern slavery and find out how you can join other baseball fans in helping victims of injustice break free of oppression and exploitation.”

Nick is returning for a second year to perform at an exclusive post-game concert on September 15 to raise awareness for the cause, according to his Instagram Stories.

