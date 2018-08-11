Chris Pine & Chris Hemsworth May Not Return For 'Star Trek 4'

Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth may not be returning for Star Trek 4.

According to THR, the two actors were in the middle of negotiations to star in the upcoming flick but the deal has fallen apart.

Both actors and the companies making the new film, Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media, have walked away from the table due to financial differences.

The co-stars reportedly had deals in place that the studios are reneging on.

While Chris Pine was set to reprise his role as Captain Kirk, Chris Hemsworth would have played his father in a time-traveling adventure.

It is unclear what this means for the future of Star Trek 4, which has not begun making deals with other stars like Zoe Saldana and Zachary Quinto.

The film has reportedly not been put on hold.