Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent &amp; More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent & More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Sat, 11 August 2018 at 12:24 am

Chris Pine & Chris Hemsworth May Not Return For 'Star Trek 4'

Chris Pine & Chris Hemsworth May Not Return For 'Star Trek 4'

Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth may not be returning for Star Trek 4.

According to THR, the two actors were in the middle of negotiations to star in the upcoming flick but the deal has fallen apart.

Both actors and the companies making the new film, Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media, have walked away from the table due to financial differences.

The co-stars reportedly had deals in place that the studios are reneging on.

While Chris Pine was set to reprise his role as Captain Kirk, Chris Hemsworth would have played his father in a time-traveling adventure.

It is unclear what this means for the future of Star Trek 4, which has not begun making deals with other stars like Zoe Saldana and Zachary Quinto.

The film has reportedly not been put on hold.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, Star Trek

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lance Armstrong has been hospitalized after bloody bike crash - TMZ
  • Why Don't We has a new album coming out soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian stands by her Tyson Beckford diss - TooFab
  • Maria Menounos opens up about life after her brain tumor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nathan Kress has undergone back surgery - Just Jared Jr