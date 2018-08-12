Top Stories
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Lindsay Lohan Apologizes for #MeToo Comments

Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Zac Efron Cuts His Hair, Shows Off New Look at Teen Choice Awards 2018!

Zac Efron has finally cut his hair after sporting dreadlocks for the last month!

The 30-year-old actor showed off his new hairstyle while appearing on stage at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 12) in Inglewood, Calif.

Zac won the award for Choice Drama Movie Actor for his work in The Greatest Showman and he and Zendaya also won Choice Movie Ship.

Zac gave a lengthy acceptance speech in which he thanked Zendaya, Hugh Jackman, and others who helped make the musical movie.
