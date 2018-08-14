Top Stories
Tue, 14 August 2018 at 1:31 pm

Colton Haynes Recreates Kim Kardashian's Viral Yeezy Pose!

Colton Haynes Recreates Kim Kardashian's Viral Yeezy Pose!

Colton Haynes is giving a bit of a nod to Kim Kardashian by recreating her now viral pose modeling Kanye West‘s Yeezy Boost 350 “Butter” sneakers.

If you don’t know, earlier this month, Kim posted a photo of her laying in bed wearing the shoes with the caption, “Like butter.” You can see Kim‘s original pose right here.

Colton recreated the pose and posted the exact same caption. It looks like Colton did a little bit of editing to the pic as well before posting! Check it out below!

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Colton Haynes, Kim Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Margot Robbie's portrayal of Sharon Tate has the approval of her family - TMZ
  • You need to hear Ariana Grande sing this Celine Dion song - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney unveiled the first image of the actress playing Mulan in live-action film - TooFab
  • Kerry Washington is headed to Hulu in Old City Blues - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber took Hailey Baldwin home to Canada - Just Jared Jr