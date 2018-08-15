Eddie Redmayne & Felicity Jones Reunite for 'The Aeronauts' - First Look Photo

Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones are going to be co-starring in another movie: The Aeronauts!

Set in 1862, The Aeronauts follow wealthy young widow Amelia Wren (Jones) and ambitious scientist James Glaisher (Redmayne) as they mount a balloon expedition to fly higher than anyone in history. This is a journey to the very edge of existence, where the air is thin and the chances of survival are slim. As their perilous ascent reveals their true selves, this unlikely pair discover things about each other – and themselves – that help them find their place in the world they have left behind.

Felicity and Eddie are currently filming the movie. They previously starred in The Theory of Everything, which earned Felicity an Oscar nomination and Eddie an Oscar.