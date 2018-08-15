Emmys Co-Host Colin Jost Slams Award Shows as 'Adults Getting Trophies'

Colin Jost isn’t a fan of award shows, even though he’s co-hosting the Emmys next month with his SNL co-star Michael Che.

When asked by the Los Angeles Times, “Are you fond of awards shows generally?,” Colin responded, “Eh. I think most of the time they’re way too self-serious and focused on things that 99% of the country doesn’t care about. At the end of the day, it’s adults getting trophies. Why should that be taken seriously?” Colin said, before adding, “And remember when movies like ‘Gladiator’ won best picture? Why can’t good, fun things win and not just good artsy things? They’re both good and the fun ones are sometimes a lot harder to make.”

Michael responded to the same question by saying, “I remember liking the MTV awards when I was a kid.”

Later, Colin added that he was shocked that Kyle MacLachlan wasn’t nominated this year for Twin Peaks.

“I was – and I rarely use this word more than 10 times a day – flabbergasted that Kyle MacLachlan was not nominated for best actor in a Whatever-That-Category-Is-Called. He played at least four different versions of Dale Cooper in the new ‘Twin Peaks’ and was amazing at all of them (I thought Laura Dern should have been nominated as well, but at least she got recognized for ‘The Tale’). It’s amazing that the first ‘Twin Peaks’ series got overlooked in the early ’90s and for 25 years people talked about how crazy it was that it got overlooked. And now the new series is going through the same exact thing! It’s like if we had gone through a world war and then 25 years later we had another world war! It wouldn’t make sense!”

