Wed, 15 August 2018 at 1:20 pm

Jesse Williams & Jordana Brewster Sign On for Horror Movie 'Random Acts of Violence'

Jesse Williams & Jordana Brewster Sign On for Horror Movie 'Random Acts of Violence'

Jesse Williams and Jordana Brewster have signed on to star in the indie-horror road trip movie Random Acts of Violence.

Jay Baruchel is directing and producing the movie, and will also star. Niamh Wilson is also set to star.

Here’s a synopsis of the movie (via THR): Comic book creator Todd Walkley (Williams), who along with his girlfriend Kathy (Brewster), assistant Aurora (Wilson), and best friend Ezra (Baruchel), go on a road trip from Toronto to New York City for Comic-Con, only to face adversity along the way.

The movie is currently filming in Toronto.
