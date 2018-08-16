Top Stories
Celebrities React to Aretha Franklin's Death - Read the Tweets

Celebrities React to Aretha Franklin's Death - Read the Tweets

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Reality Star Lyric McHenry's Family Releases Statement After Her Tragic Death at Age 26

Reality Star Lyric McHenry's Family Releases Statement After Her Tragic Death at Age 26

Thu, 16 August 2018 at 6:46 pm

Nick Jonas Lands in India with His Parents to Meet Priyanka Chopra's Family!

Nick Jonas Lands in India with His Parents to Meet Priyanka Chopra's Family!

It’s time to meet the future in-laws!

Nick Jonas and his parents Paul and Denise arrive at the Mumbai airport on Thursday night (August 15) in India.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas

The 25-year-old singer and his parents jetted off to India so that he could introduce his parents to his fiancee Priyanka Chopra‘s family.

Earlier that day, Nick was spotted showing off his super buff biceps as he did some last minute jewelry shopping in New York City.

ICYMI, Priyanka recently showed off her engagement ring for the first time!
Just Jared on Facebook
nick jonas lands in india with his parents 01
nick jonas lands in india with his parents 02
nick jonas lands in india with his parents 03
nick jonas lands in india with his parents 04
nick jonas lands in india with his parents 05
nick jonas lands in india with his parents 06
nick jonas lands in india with his parents 07

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Backgrid USA
Posted to: Nick Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian is showing off her super hot post-baby body on vacation - TMZ
  • Lili Reinhart is doing her own makeup this season on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY stars Dorinda Medley & LuAnn de Lesseps haven't talked in over five months - TooFab
  • This book is keeping Omarosa's new book from the No. 1 spot on Amazon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale got mistaken for these two stars at the Teen Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr