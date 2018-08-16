Nick Jonas Lands in India with His Parents to Meet Priyanka Chopra's Family!

It’s time to meet the future in-laws!

Nick Jonas and his parents Paul and Denise arrive at the Mumbai airport on Thursday night (August 15) in India.

The 25-year-old singer and his parents jetted off to India so that he could introduce his parents to his fiancee Priyanka Chopra‘s family.

Earlier that day, Nick was spotted showing off his super buff biceps as he did some last minute jewelry shopping in New York City.

ICYMI, Priyanka recently showed off her engagement ring for the first time!