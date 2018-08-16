Top Stories
Celebrities React to Aretha Franklin's Death - Read the Tweets

Celebrities React to Aretha Franklin's Death - Read the Tweets

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Reality Star Lyric McHenry's Family Releases Statement After Her Tragic Death at Age 26

Reality Star Lyric McHenry's Family Releases Statement After Her Tragic Death at Age 26

Thu, 16 August 2018 at 11:41 am

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Shia LaBeouf is showing off his shirtless body!

The 32-year-old actor was seen in character on the set of his new movie, The Tax Collector, on Wednesday (August 15) in Los Angeles. Shia was sporting a ton of tattoos on his torso as he cleaned a car for a new scene.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shia LaBeouf

This week, Shia made headlines for the interesting way he chose to eat a steak while between takes on set.

Check out the new photos of Shia LaBeouf on the set…
Just Jared on Facebook
shia labeouf shirtless tax collector 01
shia labeouf shirtless tax collector 02
shia labeouf shirtless tax collector 03
shia labeouf shirtless tax collector 04
shia labeouf shirtless tax collector 05
shia labeouf shirtless tax collector 06
shia labeouf shirtless tax collector 07
shia labeouf shirtless tax collector 08
shia labeouf shirtless tax collector 09
shia labeouf shirtless tax collector 10
shia labeouf shirtless tax collector 11
shia labeouf shirtless tax collector 12
shia labeouf shirtless tax collector 13
shia labeouf shirtless tax collector 14
shia labeouf shirtless tax collector 15
shia labeouf shirtless tax collector 16
shia labeouf shirtless tax collector 17
shia labeouf shirtless tax collector 18
shia labeouf shirtless tax collector 19
shia labeouf shirtless tax collector 20
shia labeouf shirtless tax collector 21
shia labeouf shirtless tax collector 22
shia labeouf shirtless tax collector 23
shia labeouf shirtless tax collector 24
shia labeouf shirtless tax collector 25

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Shia LaBeouf, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian is showing off her super hot post-baby body on vacation - TMZ
  • Lili Reinhart is doing her own makeup this season on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY stars Dorinda Medley & LuAnn de Lesseps haven't talked in over five months - TooFab
  • This book is keeping Omarosa's new book from the No. 1 spot on Amazon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale got mistaken for these two stars at the Teen Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr