Thu, 16 August 2018 at 11:41 am
Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set
Shia LaBeouf is showing off his shirtless body!
The 32-year-old actor was seen in character on the set of his new movie, The Tax Collector, on Wednesday (August 15) in Los Angeles. Shia was sporting a ton of tattoos on his torso as he cleaned a car for a new scene.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shia LaBeouf
This week, Shia made headlines for the interesting way he chose to eat a steak while between takes on set.
Check out the new photos of Shia LaBeouf on the set…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid Posted to: Shia LaBeouf, Shirtless
Sponsored Links by ZergNet