Thu, 16 August 2018 at 6:21 pm

'The Alienist' Sequel Series Ordered with Original Cast!

'The Alienist' Sequel Series Ordered with Original Cast!

Daniel Bruhl, Luke Evans, and Dakota Fanning are returning to television for the upcoming limited series The Angel of Darkness, a sequel to their TNT series The Alienist.

The sequel series will be based on author Caleb Carr‘s sequel novel of the same name.

“We could not be prouder of The Alienist’s outstanding, award-worthy performance and all of the work the incredible actors and crew put in to bring that story and time period to life,” said Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT (via Deadline). “Our audience fell in love with these multi-dimensional, timeless characters and the journey of their struggles living in complicated times. With this new story in TNT’s Suspense Collection, we will further immerse viewers into their world as they are confronted with a new enemy.”

The Alienist earned six Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series.
