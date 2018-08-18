Top Stories
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Share Photos from Engagement Party in India!

Ed Westwick Is Getting Back to Work After D.A. Rejects Sexual Assault Cases

Kim Kardashian Wears Neon Green Outfit to Match Her SUV!

Aretha Franklin's Cause of Death Revealed

Sat, 18 August 2018 at 5:10 pm

Ariana Grande Breaks a Record on 'Sweetener' Release Day

Ariana Grande Breaks a Record on 'Sweetener' Release Day

Ariana Grande‘s new album Sweetener has only been out for one day and it already is breaking records!

The 25-year-old singer now holds the U.S. Spotify record for the biggest opening day for a female artist, according to Chart Data.

Sweetener received 15.1 million album streams on August 17. This is her fourth studio album following 2013′s Yours Truly, 2014′s My Everything, and 2016′s Dangerous Woman.

You can watch Ariana perform a song from the album live on Monday night during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, only on MTV.
