Ariana Grande Breaks a Record on 'Sweetener' Release Day

Ariana Grande‘s new album Sweetener has only been out for one day and it already is breaking records!

The 25-year-old singer now holds the U.S. Spotify record for the biggest opening day for a female artist, according to Chart Data.

Sweetener received 15.1 million album streams on August 17. This is her fourth studio album following 2013′s Yours Truly, 2014′s My Everything, and 2016′s Dangerous Woman.

You can watch Ariana perform a song from the album live on Monday night during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, only on MTV.