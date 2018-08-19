Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Calls Out Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Spotify &amp; More After 'Queen' Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Spotify & More After 'Queen' Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

Cardi B Has Something Huge Planned!

Cardi B Has Something Huge Planned!

Sun, 19 August 2018 at 9:32 pm

Maggie Gyllenhaal Goes on a Pastry Run in New York City!

Maggie Gyllenhaal Goes on a Pastry Run in New York City!

Maggie Gyllenhaal is picking up some sweet treats!

The 40-year-old The Deuce actress was spotted picking up some pastries on the way back to her hotel on Sunday (August 19) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maggie kept it cute and casual in a white blouse, blue jeans, black leather loafers and sunglasses as she stepped out for the outing in SoHo.

Maggie stars in the upcoming The Kindergarten Teacher, which will make its official debut on October 12 on Netflix. Watch the trailer now!
Just Jared on Facebook
maggie gyllenhal new york city august 2018 01
maggie gyllenhal new york city august 2018 02
maggie gyllenhal new york city august 2018 03
maggie gyllenhal new york city august 2018 04
maggie gyllenhal new york city august 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Maggie Gyllenhaal

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr