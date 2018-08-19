Maggie Gyllenhaal Goes on a Pastry Run in New York City!

Maggie Gyllenhaal is picking up some sweet treats!

The 40-year-old The Deuce actress was spotted picking up some pastries on the way back to her hotel on Sunday (August 19) in New York City.

Maggie kept it cute and casual in a white blouse, blue jeans, black leather loafers and sunglasses as she stepped out for the outing in SoHo.

Maggie stars in the upcoming The Kindergarten Teacher, which will make its official debut on October 12 on Netflix. Watch the trailer now!